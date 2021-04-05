EC baseball sweeps Dohn 15-4, 10-1

LEES CREEK — East Clinton hammered out 26 hits Saturday in a doubleheader sweep of Dohn Community School, 15-4 and 10-1, in non-league baseball action.

“We finally started hitting the ball with some confidence,” EC coach Brian Carey. “Still some mental errors and a few errors in the field that have to get cleaned up. We allow too many free bases.”

Carey said the team needed a boost after a 1-3 start.

“We had some freshman that came in and made their opportunities count in the second game,” said Carey. “We needed a couple wins like (this) to bring our energy back.”

In the first game, Mitchell Bean was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in and a pair of doubles. Dakota Collom had three hits while Isaiah Curtis, Jaden Singleton, Hayden Beiting and Gavin Denniston had two hits each. Curtis also stole two bases. Denniston was hit by a pitch twice in the win.

Collom was the winning pitcher in relief of Curtis. Collom struck out five in two innings. Denniston struck out two in his lone inning of work.

In the second game, Denver Day struck out nine in a complete game victory. He gave up five hits and the only Dohn run was unearned.

Curtis backed Day with a three-hit performance. Curtis and Brody Fisher had two RBI each.