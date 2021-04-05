Wildcats blank Astros in SBAAC tennis 5-0

LEES CREEK — With a top to bottom performance, the Blanchester tennis team defeated East Clinton 5-0 Monday in SBAAC National Division action on the EC courts.
BHS coach Reilly Hopkins said it was a “great team win. Solid through and through.”
Colton Wilson had a 6-0, 6-0 win for Blanchester at second singles.
The Wildcats are 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the National. East Clinton is 1-1 overall, 0-1 in the conference.
SUMMARY
April 5, 2021
@East Clinton High School
Blanchester 5 East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Brian Miller defeated Trenton Garen 6-4, 6-1.
2-Colton Wilson defeated Shane Lynch 6-0, 6-0.
3-Logan Heitzman won by forfeit.
Doubles
1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens defeated Quinton Tolle, Carter Carvey 6-1, 6-2.
2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow defeated Aaron Hughes, Owen Beatly 6-2, 6-2.