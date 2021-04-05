Wildcats blank Astros in SBAAC tennis 5-0

LEES CREEK — With a top to bottom performance, the Blanchester tennis team defeated East Clinton 5-0 Monday in SBAAC National Division action on the EC courts.

BHS coach Reilly Hopkins said it was a “great team win. Solid through and through.”

Colton Wilson had a 6-0, 6-0 win for Blanchester at second singles.

The Wildcats are 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the National. East Clinton is 1-1 overall, 0-1 in the conference.

SUMMARY

April 5, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Brian Miller defeated Trenton Garen 6-4, 6-1.

2-Colton Wilson defeated Shane Lynch 6-0, 6-0.

3-Logan Heitzman won by forfeit.

Doubles

1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens defeated Quinton Tolle, Carter Carvey 6-1, 6-2.

2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow defeated Aaron Hughes, Owen Beatly 6-2, 6-2.

Submitted Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_TEN_bhs2submitted.jpg Submitted Photo Submitted Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_TEN_bhs1submitted.jpg Submitted Photo