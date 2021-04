Young powers Broncos past Hurricane 12-1

MT. ORAB — Peyton Young blasted two homeruns and Western Brown defeated Wilmington 12-1 Monday in SBAAC American Division softball action.

Wilmington goes to 0-3 on the year, 0-2 in the American.

Western Brown is 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the American.

Young has eight homers among her 13 hits this season.

SUMMARY

April 5, 2021

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 12 Wilmington 1

WI^0^0^0^1^0^^1

WB^2^1^2^2^5^^12

(1) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 2-0-0-0 Brown 2-0-0-0 Rhoads 2-1-1-0 Blackburn 2-0-1-1 Partin 2-0-0-0 Self 2-0-0-0 Willis Hisco 2-0-0-0 Carpenter 2-0-0-0

(12) WESTERN BROWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Schlosser 4-3-3 Flores 4-1-1 Young 3-4-3 M. Conley 3-2-2 Easterling 4-0-2 K. Conley 4-0-1 Pucke 3-2-2 Luttrell 3-0-2 Fisher 1-0-0 Sutton 3-1-1

2B: Wil-Rhoads; WB-Flores, Young, Pucke

HR: Young 2