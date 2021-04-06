Jamiel, ODU unbeaten in 6 matches

Katlyn Jamiel and the Ohio Dominican women’s soccer team are 4-0-2 on the season, the most recent outing a 0-0 tie with Trevecca Nazarene Saturday.

Jamiel, a stalwart at midfield for the Panthers, had the best chance for ODU to break the scoreless duel but Trevecca was able to clear the ball off the goal line and keep the game 0-0.

Jamiel has started all six games for Ohio Dominican. The Panthers have yet to allow a goal this season.

The junior is a biology major. She graduated from Wilmington High School in 2018.

Callan Myers of Hillsboro also is a member of the Ohio Dominican women’s soccer team.