Hurricane tennis earns near-sweep of Lions

WILMINGTON — With a 4-1 win over New Richmond, the Wilmington High School tennis team goes to 2-0 in the SBAAC American Division.

Wilminton is 3-2 overall and atop the standings in the American. New Richmond is 1-3 overall, 1-1 in the conference.

“Great team effort,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “Came very close to the sweep with a valiant effort at second doubles falling just short.”

Collin Webber and Trey Reed lost a three-set thriller 6-4, 4-6, 12-14.

Avery Bradshaw is 2-0 in the league and Caleb Reed has put together back-to-back solid performances. The first doubles team of Matt Butcher and Alex Lazic “continue to get better every match. Isaac (Martini) wasn’t 100 percent but he did what was needed to win.”

SUMMARY

April 6, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4 New Richmond 1

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw def E. Dragoo 6-2, 6-2

2-Caleb Reed def C. Holcomb 6-0, 6-1

3-Isaac Martini def J. Nicoloff 6-3, 1-6, 10-5

Doubles

1-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic def Ernst, Miller 6-3, 6-0

2-Collin Webber, Trey Reed were def by Hogan, Ianson 6-4, 4-6, 12-14