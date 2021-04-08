WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team fell to Otterbein University Wednesday, 28-2, in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Memorial Stadium.

Read Beavers made 14 saves for Wilmington, but the Fightin’ Quakers couldn’t overcome a 70-14 shots deficit. Jonathan Lokey and Austin Young scored the only two goals for the Quakers late in the fourth period.

Otterbein’s Xander Seal had six goals and five assists.

Wilmington (0-7) is back on the road this weekend, traveling to the Cleveland area to take on John Carroll University who is currently tied for first in the OAC. First face-off is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday.

