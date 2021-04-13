Hurricane tennis sweeps pair from Warriors

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Hurricane tennis team was on point Tuesday, sweeping Goshen in a pair of SBAAC American Division matches on the WHS courts.
Wilmington won both matches by a 5-0 score.
“Awesome day of tennis,” WHS head coach Steve Reed said. “Cory (Webber) and Ian (Dalton) got their first-ever varsity matches).”
Webber and Dalton were 8-0 winners at second doubles in the second matches of the day.
The Hurricane is 5-3 overall and 4-0 in the American Division.
SUMMARY
April 13, 2021
@Wilmington High School
Match 1: WHS 5 Goshen 0
Singles
1-Avery Bradshaw def Eickenhorst 6-0, 6-0
2-Caleb Reed def Bradley 6-0, 6-0
3-Trey Reed def Luthy 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1-Alex Lazic, Isaac Martini def Dennison, Pitts 6-1, 6-2
2-Cory Webber, Collin Webber def Bryant, Herrera 6-1, 6-2
–
Match 2: WHS 5 Goshen 0
Singles
1-Avery Bradshaw def Eickenhorst 8-3
2-Caleb Reed def Bradley 8-0
3-Isaac Martini def Luthy 8-0
Doubles
1-Alex Lazic, Trey Reed def Dennison, Pitts 8-1
2-Collin Webber, Ian Dalton def Bryan, Herrera 8-0