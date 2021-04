WILMINGTON — Tiffany Hayes goal in the 67th minute lifted Wilmington to a 1-0 win over Baldwin Wallace Tuesday in an Ohio Athletic Conference tournament match at Townsend Field.

Taylor Huffman assisted on the game’s only goal at 66:45.

The Yellow Jackets held a 23-13 shot advantage but Quaker keeper Lauren Galloway was up to the task, making 10 saves.

Wilmington, 5-3-2 on the year, moves on in the league tournament to play either Otterbein or Ohio Northern University Thursday.