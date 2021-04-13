Falcons fall to charging Lions 4-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team dropped an SBAAC American Division match Tuesday to New Richmond, 4-1, on the CM courts.
The Falcons are 1-4 overall, 1-3 in the American.
The Lions move to 4-3 overall, 3-1 in the conference.
Coach Rod Amburgy said Alex Jones played well in only CM win, a 6-2, 6-0 decision at first singles over Ethan Dragoo.
The doubles team of Connor Stulz and Braydon Green won the first set before dropping the match 6-4, 1-6, 3-6.
“They are continuing to improve,” Amburgy said. “The guys are working hard and learning.”
SUMMARY
April 13, 2021
@Clinton-Massie High School
New Richmond 4 Clinton-Massie 1
Singles
1-Alex Jones def Ethan Dragoo 6-2, 6-0
2-Garret Karns was def by Jack Nicoloff 1-6, 2-6
3-Barek Bennett was def by Jackson Miller 5-7, 0-6
Doubles
1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz were def by Chase Hagan, Caine Holcomb 6-4, 1-6, 3-6
2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson were def by Adam Ernst, Skip Lansaw 0-6, 0-6