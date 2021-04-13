Falcons fall to charging Lions 4-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team dropped an SBAAC American Division match Tuesday to New Richmond, 4-1, on the CM courts.

The Falcons are 1-4 overall, 1-3 in the American.

The Lions move to 4-3 overall, 3-1 in the conference.

Coach Rod Amburgy said Alex Jones played well in only CM win, a 6-2, 6-0 decision at first singles over Ethan Dragoo.

The doubles team of Connor Stulz and Braydon Green won the first set before dropping the match 6-4, 1-6, 3-6.

“They are continuing to improve,” Amburgy said. “The guys are working hard and learning.”

SUMMARY

April 13, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

New Richmond 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Ethan Dragoo 6-2, 6-0

2-Garret Karns was def by Jack Nicoloff 1-6, 2-6

3-Barek Bennett was def by Jackson Miller 5-7, 0-6

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz were def by Chase Hagan, Caine Holcomb 6-4, 1-6, 3-6

2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson were def by Adam Ernst, Skip Lansaw 0-6, 0-6