TRENTON — Edgewood rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday and defeated Wilmington 6-5 in non-league softball.

Wilmington took a 1-0 lead in the first then Edgewood tallied three in the fourth.

The Cougars added a run in the sixth to go up 4-1.

Wilmington put four runs on the scoreboard in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.

But the home team scored two in the bottom of the seventh to secure th win.

Edgewood is 6-5. Wilmington is 1-7.