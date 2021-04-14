Hurricane blows by Tigers; WHS girls 2nd

GREENFIELD — The Wilmington High School boys track and field team defeated McClain 83-45 Tuesday in a dual meet at the Highland County school.

The Lady Hurricane split their tri-match, defeating Washington but losing to McClain.

Wilmington’s girls won a pair of events. The 4×800-meter relay team started things with a 20-second win over McClain in the first event of the day. Emilee Pham cleared 10-0 and won the pole vault.

Wilmington won 11 events on the boys side with Brett Brooks winning both the shot put and discus. The Hurricane won three of the four relays. Blaize Johnson (400), TJ Killen (800), Josh Andrews (3200), Carter Huffman (long jump), Brandon Glass (high jump) and Brice Camp (pole vault) also posted individual event victories for coach Chris Reynolds’ Hurricane.

SUMMARY

April 13, 2021

@McClain High School

Girls Results

McClain 91, Wilmington 52, Washington 32

4×800 RELAY: Wilmington 11:54.6 McClain 12:13.9

100 HURDLES: Pollard (M) 16.9 Stegbauer (M) 17.1; Jung (M) 17.3 Cartwright (Wi) 18.9

100 DASH: Pollard (M) 12.6 Lovett (Wa) 13.1 Fasker (M) 13.2 McCune (M) 13.9

4×200 RELAY: McClain 1:51.2 Wilmington 2:00.3

1600 RUN: Baril (M) 5:31.9 Brausch (Wi) 6:01.4 Hayes (Wa) 6:49.9

4×100 RELAY: McClain 53.6 Wilmington 53.7

400 DASH: Copas (Wa) 65.2 Jett (M) 66.5 Parker (Wa) 72.2 Hisco (Wi) 72.3

300 HURDLES: Pollard (M) 49.0 Billingsley (Wi) 57.1 Martina (Wa) 57.5 Voges-Pertuset (Wi)

800 RUN: G Baril (M) 2:35.4 Brausch (Wi) 2:53.6 Hester (Wi) 2:58.1 Osborne (M) 3:01.0

200 DASH: Mitchell (Wa) 29.2; Butterbaugh (M) 29.3; Sherman (Wi) 30.5 Parker (Wi) 31.6

3200 RUN: G Baril (M) 11:57.2 Benitez (Wi) 14:35.3 Hayes (Was) 15:18.8

4×400 RELAY: McClain, Washington

SHOT PUT: Barnes (M) 32-10 Hickey (Wi) 32-6.5 Rickman (Wi) 28-0 Ford (M) 25-6

DISCUS: Barnes (M) 101-2 Hickey (Wi) 94-8 Rickman (Wi) 75-9.5 Mustard (M) 70-9

LONG JUMP: Crawford (M) 15-0 Matese (M) 14-9 Stegbauer (M) 14-1

HIGH JUMP: Smith (Wa) 5-0 Tyree (M) 5-0 Bryant (Wi) 4-10

POLE VAULT: Pham (Wi) 10-0 Tolliver (Wi) 7-6 Maquilling (Wa) 7-0 Butterbaugh (M) 6-0

–

Boys Results

Wilmington 83 McClain 45

4×800 RELAY: McClain 9:20.4 Wilmington 10:17.4

110 HURDLES: Wise (M) 18.4 Johnson (W) 19.0 Burchett (CM) 20.5

100 DASH: Bliss (M) 12.4 Zeigler (W) 12.6 Dennison (W) 12.8

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington 1:36.4

1600 RUN: White (M) 4:59.9 Ernst (M) 5:06.2 Hildebrandt (W) 5:06.9

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington 44.6

400 DASH: Johnson (W) 53.1 Snyder (M); Rohrback (W)

300 HURDLES: Bliss (M) 45.6 Cody (W); Burchett (M)

800 RUN: Killen (W) 2:13; Ernst (M); Billingsley (W)

200 DASH: Bliss (M)

3200 RUN: Andrews (W) Stoffer (W) White (M)

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington 3:44.9

SHOT PUT: Brooks (Wi) 50-0; Smith (W) 37-1 Sturgill (W) 36-1 Lee (M) 35-1

DISCUS: Brooks (W) 140-4 Closson (M) 128-5 Cowin (W) 107-2

LONG JUMP: Huffman (W) 20-2 Cowin (W) 20-0 Caldwell (M) 17-11

HIGH JUMP: Glass (W) 5-4; Snyder (M); Johnson (W)

POLE VAULT: Camp (W) 11-0 Romer (W); Jackson (M)