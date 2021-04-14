Tigers post shut-out victory over Astros

LEES CREEK — Bethel-Tate banged out 19 hits Wednesday and defeated East Clinton 14-0 in SBAAC National Division baseball action.

The Astros are 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the division.

The Tigers, who defeated first-place Blanchester in a recent game, are now 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the division.

Denver Day, Jaden Singleton, Clayton Hansford and Taylor had hits for East Clinton.

Nine of the 14 runs were earned. Isaiah Curtis, Day and Gavin Denniston pitched for the Astros.

Coach Brian Carey said Denniston slowed down the Bethel-Tate offense but “other than that we just tip our hat to them.”