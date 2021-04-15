Falcons score 3-2 tennis win over Broncos

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Shayne Hendricks and Jack Anderson notched their first win and helped Clinton-Massie defeat Western Brown 3-2 in SBAAC American Division tennis Thursday afternoon on the CM courts.

Massie is 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the division.

The Broncos go to 2-9 overall and 1-5 in the American.

Hendricks and Anderson were 6-0, 6-0 winners. “They played a great match,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “It was nice to get another league win.”

SUMMARY

April 15, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 3 Western Brown 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Nathan Fisher 6-0, 6-0

2-Garret Karns was def by Jackson Miller 4-6, 1-6

3-Barek Bennett was def by Lucas McCarty 6-7, 4-6

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz def Jackson Aker, Caden Pottorf 6-0, 6-0

2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson def Ben Trumble, Nathaniel Melton 6-0, 6-0