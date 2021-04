BATAVIA — With a run in the bottom of the seventh, Batavia dealt Wilmington a heartbreaking 7-6 loss Monday in SBAAC American Division softball.

It was a back and forth game throughout, with WHS holding leads of 1-0 and 4-3 and Batavia leading 3-2, 5-4 and 6-4.

Wilmington scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6.

Wilmington is 3-9 on the year, 1-4 in the division. Batavia is 6-9, 2-3 in the American.