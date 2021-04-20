Mustangs 10-run second dooms Astros 17-7

LYNCHBURG — With a 10-run second inning, Lynchburg-Clay defeated East Clinton 17-7 Monday in a non-league baseball game.

“We can’t seem to put all the pieces to the puzzle together at once,” EC coach Brian Carey lamented. “When we hit well, we aren’t pitching well or our errors hang out pitchers out to dry. This was a winnable game that got away from us.”

Mitchell Bean led East Clinton with three runs batted in. Skylar Slagle had two RBI. Jaden Singleton had two of East Clinton’s seven hits.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2021

@Lynchburg-Clay High School

Lynchburg-Clay 17 East Clinton 7

EC^2^0^0^5^0^0^^7.7.7

LC^1^10^0^0^5^1^^17.10.0

(7) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Beiting 2-0-0-0 Hansford 0-1-0-0 Fisher 2-1-1-0 Curtis 3-1-0-0 Bean 4-0-1-3 Singleton 3-1-2-1 Denniston 3-1-1-0 Slagle 2-1-1-2 Kmatz 2-0-0-0 Day 1-1-1-1 Collom 3-0-0-0

2B: Day

3B: Singleton

SB: Curtis, Denniston, Fisher, Singleton, Slagle 2

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Curtis (L)^1^2^5^4^3^2

Denniston^3.1^5^9^3^3^3

Ellis^1^3^3^1^1^1