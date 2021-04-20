Huffman leads WHS to Western Brown title

MT. ORAB — Led by meet MVP Carter Huffman, the Wilmington High School boys track and field team ran away with the top spot Monday at the Western Brown Invitational.

The Hurricane had 191 points while runnerup Western Brown had 117. Blanchester was 10th.

The best finish for the Wildcats was Kellen Staehling’s fifth place effort in the shot put (38-10.5).

Huffman won the 200-meter dash and long jump while finishing second in the 100-meter dash.

The Hurricane had several event winners.

Brett Brooks posted another double, taking the shot put (47-0) and the discus (137-8).

Brady Vilvens won the high jump (5-10), Josh Andrews hit the line first in the 800, the 4×200, 4×100 and 4×400 relays all were first.

With the junior high invitational being held at the same time, WHS coach Chris Reynolds said the varsity victory was more gratifying.

“It was a great meet with the junior high to see the talent coming in a few years and for them to witness a track team they want to be a part of in the future,” he said.

The coach noted the return to health of Trevor Billingsley and his contributions in two relays.

“Trevor is finally healthy and made the lineup for the first time this year and was a major contributor to the 4×800 and 4×400,” said Reynolds. “I’m excited to inject him into the lineup to add depth to our distance team.”

SUMMARY

April 19, 2021

@Western Brown Invitational

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 191 Western Brown 117 Goshen 89.5 Whiteoak 70 Clermont NE 64 Batavia 40 Georgetown 34 Winchester Eastern 22 Western Brown B 19 Blanchester 16.5

4×800 RELAY: 1, Western Brown 8:26.5; 2, Wilmington 8:36.2; 7, Blanchester 10:06.24

110 HURDLES: 1, Mason Becht (WB) 16.88; 7, Blaize Johnson (WI) 17.61

100 DASH: 1, Nick Bailey (WO) 1.53; 2, Carter Huffman (WI) 11.56; 6, Zainne Cowin (WI) 11.85. DNP, Nick Musselman (B) 12.57; Taylor Cochran (B) 12.67

4×200 RELAY: 1, Wilmington 1:34.17

1600 RUN: 1, Colton O’Hara (WB) 4:43.74; 3, Josh Andrews (WI) 4:53.7; 5, Garrett Stoffer (WI) 4:58.96. DNP, Brett Bandow (B) 5:22.44

4×100 RELAY: 1, Wilmington 44.95; 7, Blanchester 51.36

400 DASH: 1, Caleb Ware (WB) 52.42; 2, Blaize Johnson (WI) 53.68; 6, TJ Killen (WI) 55.98. DNP, Nick Musselman (B) 57.9

300 HURDLES: 1, Skyler Wainscott (G) 44.11; 4, Levi Cochran (WI) 44.84. DNP, Connor Furnish (B) 50.86

800 RUN: 1, Josh Andrews (WI) 2:06.46; 4, Garrett Stoffer (WI) 2:11.43. DNP, Jeffrey Wyss (B) 2:30.54

200 DASH: 1, Carter Huffman (WI) 23.35; 2, Brandon Glass (WI) 23.63. DNP, Nick Musselman (B) 25.89

3200 RUN: 1, Summit Northrup (CNE) 9:59.65; 5, Henry Hildebrandt (WI) 11:01.76; 6, Tyler Preston (WI) 11:12.09

4×400 RELAY: 1, Wilmington 3:37.83

SHOT PUT: 1, Brett Brooks (WI) 47-0; 3, Brady Sturgill (WI) 39-3.5; 5, Kellen Staehling (B) 38-10.5; 7, Gabriel Staehling (B) 37-2.5

DISCUS: 1, Brett Brooks (WI) 137-8; 5, Brady Sturgill (WI) 111-7. DNP, Zane Panetta (B) 95-6; 13, Chasen Allison (B) 80-10

LONG JUMP: 1, Carter Huffman (WI) 20-1.25; 5, Adrien Cody (WI) 17-4.75. DNP, Cody Kidd (B) 15-10.75

HIGH JUMP: 1, Brady Vilvens (WI) 5-10; 2, Brandon Glass (WI) 5-8

POLE VAULT: 1, Parker Horr (G) 11-6; 2, Brice Camp (WI) 11-0; 5, Jacob Romer (WI) 10-0; 7, Taylor Cochran (B) 9-6