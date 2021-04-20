Hurricane stays unbeaten in SBAAC tennis

WILMINGTON — Remaining unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division, Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 5-0 Tuesday on the CM tennis courts.
Wilmington is 7-0 in the division and 8-5 overall.
Clinton-Massie drops to 4-6 overall, 2-4 in the division.
“They played solid matches on every court,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “We weren’t able to get anything going. Our team played hard and with a lot of heart.”
Avery Bradshaw was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at first singles for the Hurricane.
SUMMARY
April 20, 2021
@Clinton-Massie High School
Wilmington 5 Clinton-Massie 0
Singles
1-Avery Bradshaw def Alex Jones 6-0, 6-0
2-Caleb Reed def Garret Karns 6-0, 6-1
3-Isaac Martini won by forfeit
Doubles
1-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic def Braydon Green, Barek Bennett 6-1, 6-0
2-Collin Webber, Trey Reed def Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson 6-1, 6-0