Wildcats net 5-0 win over Rockets

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School tennis team defeated Clermont Northeastern 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action.
The Wildcats are 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the National.
The Rockets are 0-6 in the division.
SUMMARY
April 20, 2021
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 5 Clermont NE 0
Singles
1-Brian Miller def Gracen Moore 6-1, 6-1.
2-Colton Wilson def Luke Ortega 6-0, 6-0.
3-Logan Heitzman won by forfeit.
Doubles
1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens def Charlie Fray, Davis Tangler 6-0, 6-1.
2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow won by forfeit