19-run innings lifts No. 8 Western Brown over CM

MT. ORAB — An unbelievable 19-run inning propelled unbeaten Western Brown to a 19-5 win over Clinton-Massie Tuesday night.

The SBAAC American Division victory puts the Broncos at 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the division.

Massie goes to 6-4, 3-2.

The Broncos are ranked No. 8 in the first Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association poll.

Cassie Campbell had two hits for the Falcons. Sam Bowman drove in two runs.

The game went sideways for the Falcons in the third when starting pitcher Kiera Brightman was knocked out of the game after being involved in a collision at home plate, CM coach Matt Doyle said.

“After that, the game got away from us,” Doyle said. “Freshman Layla Davis came in to the circle in a rough situation against an explosive offensive. She showed some guts and gained some good experience that will help her in the future.”

SUMMARY

April 20, 2021

Western Brown 19 Clinton-Massie 5

CM^1^0^0^4^0^^5.4.4

WB^0^0^19^0^0^^19.20.1

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Bowman 1-0-1-2 Brightman 2-0-0-0 Campbell 3-1-2-0 Davis 3-0-0-0 Drake 2-1-1-1 Hodge 0-1-0-0 Lay 1-0-0-1 Renner 2-1-0-0 Schneder 3-0-0-0 M. Ward 1-1-0-0 TOTALS 18-5-4-4

HR: Drake

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Brightman (L)^2.1^4^2^1^1^0

Drake^2.2^5^16^10^5^1