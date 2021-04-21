WHS boys dominate, girls third overall

WASHINGTON CH — The Wilmington High School boys track and field team dominated a tri-meet with Washington and Fairfield Tuesday night in Fayette County.

The Wilmington girls were third in a competitive meet.

The Lady Hurricane had four first-place finishes, including a double-winner in Kaitlynn Hickey. The WHS thrower claimed first in the shot put (33-8.5) and discus (95-7). Emilee Pham went 9-0 to win the pole vault. Adrianna Benitez ran 6:14 and finished first in the 1,600-meter run.

For the boys, depth was the topic of the day as eight different individuals recorded first-place finishes. In addition, Wilmington won the 4×200, 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

Individuals firsts were recorded by Brett Brooks (shot put and discus), Carter Huffman (100 and long jump), Blaize Johnson (400), Levi Cochran (300 hurdles), Josh Andrews (800), Isaiah Rigling (200), Nathon Wood (3,200) and Brady Vilvens (high jump).

April 20, 2021

@Washington Athletic Complex

BOYS SCORES: Wilmington 96.5 Washington 22.5 Fairfield 20

4×800 RELAY: 2, Wilmington (Josh Andrews, Trevor Billingsley, Henry Hildebrandt, Tyler Preston) 9:20.18

110 HURDLES: 2, Blaize Johnson 18.05. DNP, Levi Cochran 19.11, Conner Walters 22.2

100 DASH: 1, Carter Huffman 11.47; 2, Zainne Cowin 11.65. DNP, Nathaniel Bozarth 12.15, DeShaun Nance 12.21, Thad Stuckey 12.23, Brice Camp 12.29, Caydn Denniston 12.65, Preston Ziegler, Jeffery Rohrback 14.05, Ethan Bates 14.48, Cody Mangold 15.4 Forest Lers 15.99

4×200 RELAY: 1, Wilmington (Elijah Collins, Isaiah Rigling, Brady Vilvens, Brandon Glass) 1:38.27; DNP, Wilmington B (Brice Camp, Preston Ziegler, Caydn Denniston, Nathaniel Bozarth) 1:48.44

1600 RUN: 2, Trevor Billingsley 5:14.37; 3, Henry Hildebrandt 5:17.36. DNP, Tyler Preston 6:27.02

4×100 RELAY: 1, Wilmington (Zainne Cowin, Carter Huffman, Isaiah Rigling, Brandon Glass) 45.8; DNP, Wilmington B (Thad Stuckey, Nathaniel Bozarth, Caydn Denniston, Deshaun Nance) 50.84

400 DASH: 1, Blaize Johnson 55.69; 2, Brady Vilvens 57.32; DNP, Jacob Romer 60.38

300 HURDLES: 1, Levi Cochran 46.38; 2, Elijah Collins 47.03. DNP, Conner Walters 55.42

800 RUN: 1, Josh Andrews 2:10.41

200 DASH: 1, Isaiah Rigling 23.79; 2, Carter Huffman 23.82. DNP, Deshaun Nance 25.55, Kendall France 25.76, Caydn Denniston 27.82, Preston Ziegler 28.25, Jeffery Rohrback 32.0

3200 RUN: 1, Nathon Wood 12:19; 2, Tyler McDermott 14:02

4×400 RELAY: 1, Wilmington (Josh Andrews, Trevor Billingsley, Kendall France, Blaize Johnson) 3:51

SHOT PUT: 1, Brett Brooks 47-5; 3, Brady Sturgill 38-10. DNP, Remington Smith 38-8, Zeth Cowin 35-10, Devon Cordell 26-5, Cody Mangold 19-11, Forest Lers 15-1

DISCUS: 1, Brett Brooks 141-11; 3, Devon Cordell 106-0; DNP, Brady Sturgell 103-8, Zeth Cowin 96-4, Remington Smith 93-1, Cody Mangold 56-0, Forest Lers 47-2

LONG JUMP: 1, Carter Huffman 20-1.5; 2, Brandon Glass 19-10; 3, Zainne Cowin 17-11. DNP, Preston Ziegler 16-6.5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Brady Vilvens 5-6; 3, Brandon Glass 5-2. DNP, Blaize Johnson 5-0

POLE VAULT: NA

GIRLS SCORES: Washington 58 Fairfield 50 Wilmington 40

4×800 RELAY: 2, Wilmington (Ava Hester, Adrianna Benitez, Hanna Scott, Kalli Abbitt) 11:57

100 HURDLES: DNP, Sydney Totten 19.21, Makenzie Voges-Pertuset 19.26, Liz Guard 20.27

100 DASH: 2, Izzy Coomer 13.5. DNP, Sylena Baltazar 13.75, Makiya Sherman 14.76, Aubrey Johnson 16.92, Alice Claire 17.72

4×200 RELAY: DNP, Wilmington (Lexi McKee-Cole, Courtney Parker, Olivia Hisco, Makenna Tolliver) 2:06.9

1600 RUN: 1, Adrianna Benitez 6:14; 2, Kalli Abbitt 6:59. DNP, Madilyn Brausch 7:20

4×100 RELAY: DNP, Wilmington (Lexi McKee-Cole, Makenna Tolliver, Makiya Sherman, Izzy Coomer) 59.7

400 DASH: 3, Courtney Parker 1:18.45; DNP, Aeris McDaniel 1:20.12

300 HURDLES: 3, Makenzie Voges-Pertuset 56.86. DNP, Sydney Totten 62.38; Liz Guard 63.79

800 RUN: 3, Hannah Scott 2:58; DNP, Ava Hester 3:10

200 DASH: DNP, Lexi McKee-Cole 31.02; Liz Guard 31.98, Sydney Totten 32.3, Aubrey Johnson 37.19, Maliah Abulencia 38.78, Alice Claire 38.8

3200 RUN: NA

4×400 RELAY: DNP, Wilmington (Olivia Hisco, Sylena Baltazar, Madilyn Brausch, Courtney Parker) 5:12.02

SHOT PUT: 1, Kaitlynn Hickey 33-8.5; 3, Maddy Rickman 26-6.5. DNP, Alice Claire 23-8.5, Liz Allen 16-6.5

DISCUS: 1, Kaitlynn Hickey 95-7; 2, Maddy Rickman 84-10; DNP, Alice Clair 65-0, Aeris McDaniel 59-0, Liz Allen 33-10

LONG JUMP: 2, Izzy Coomer 12-7. DNP, Olivia Hisco 12-0.5

HIGH JUMP: 4, Brynn Bryant 4-4

POLE VAULT: 1, Emilee Pham 9-0; 3, Makenna Tolliver 7-6. DNP, Lexi McKee-Cole 6-6

