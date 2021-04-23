Rockets humble Wildcats in National showdown 16-2

BATAVIA — Five fielding errors and 11 walks by the pitching staff doomed Blanchester in 16-2 loss to Clermont Northeastern Friday night.

The SBAAC National Division game was played at Midland Field as part of the Cincinnati Reds Futures Showcase.

The Wildcats are now 5-3 in the division and chances of a league title are slipping away. BHS is 10-5 overall.

CNE stands 10-7 overall, 7-1 in the division. The Rockets are in first place in the division.

Trenton Czaika had three of five hits for Blanchester.

The Rockets had just seven hits.

SUMMARY

April 23, 2021

@Midland Field

Clermont NE 16 Blanchester 2

B^2^0^0^0^0^^2.5.5

CNE^10^2^4^0^x^^10.7.0

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 2-1-0-0 Czaika 3-1-3-0 Rice 2-0-0-1 West 2-0-1-1 Coyle 0-0-0-0 Hamm 3-0-0-0 Wymer 1-0-0-0 Estep 1-0-0-0 Frump 1-0-1-0 C. Ficke 1-0-0-0 Sipple 2-0-0-0

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Frump (L)^0.0^0^5^5^5^0

Czaika^1.1^2^7^2^5^1

Rice^2.2^5^4^0^1^3