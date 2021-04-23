Wildcat tennis nets pair of Friday wins

BLANCHESTER — The weekend will be pretty good for the Blanchester High School tennis team.

The Wildcats defeated Greeneview 4-1 and East Clinton 5-0 Friday in a doubleheader on the BHS courts.

“Getting two wins on a Friday always sets the weekend off on the right foot,” Blanchester head coach Reilly Hopkins said.

Blanchester is 8-4 overall. With the win over EC, the ‘Cats are 5-2 in SBAAC National Division competition.

SUMMARY

April 23, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 4 Greeneview 1

Singles

1-Brian Miller was def by Ian Reinhart 6-3, 3-6, 5-10

2-Colton Wilson def Braxan Magulae 6-0, 6-0

3-Blanchester won by forfeit.

Doubles

1-Logan Heitzman, Joseph Mills def Ben Lucas, Ryan Hurst 6-2, 7-5

2-Joey Haines, Carter Stevens, def Braden Ratliff, Logan Kibble 6-1, 6-1

–

Blanchester 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Brian Miller def Trenton Garen 6-2, 6-2.

2-Colton Wilson def Quinton Tolle 6-1, 6-0.

3-Logan Heitzman def Aaron Huge 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens def Owen Beatty, Carey Carey 6-0 6-0.

2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow def Lexus Frye, Shane Lynen 6-2, 6-0.