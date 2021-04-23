Wildcat tennis nets pair of Friday wins

BLANCHESTER — The weekend will be pretty good for the Blanchester High School tennis team.
The Wildcats defeated Greeneview 4-1 and East Clinton 5-0 Friday in a doubleheader on the BHS courts.
“Getting two wins on a Friday always sets the weekend off on the right foot,” Blanchester head coach Reilly Hopkins said.
Blanchester is 8-4 overall. With the win over EC, the ‘Cats are 5-2 in SBAAC National Division competition.
SUMMARY
April 23, 2021
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 4 Greeneview 1
Singles
1-Brian Miller was def by Ian Reinhart 6-3, 3-6, 5-10
2-Colton Wilson def Braxan Magulae 6-0, 6-0
3-Blanchester won by forfeit.
Doubles
1-Logan Heitzman, Joseph Mills def Ben Lucas, Ryan Hurst 6-2, 7-5
2-Joey Haines, Carter Stevens, def Braden Ratliff, Logan Kibble 6-1, 6-1
–
Blanchester 5 East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Brian Miller def Trenton Garen 6-2, 6-2.
2-Colton Wilson def Quinton Tolle 6-1, 6-0.
3-Logan Heitzman def Aaron Huge 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens def Owen Beatty, Carey Carey 6-0 6-0.
2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow def Lexus Frye, Shane Lynen 6-2, 6-0.