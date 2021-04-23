Collom hurls no-hitter, Astros win 13-0

LEES CREEK — Dakota Collom pitched a no-hitte Friday as East Clinton defeated Georgetown 13-0 in SBAAC National Division baseball.

The win ends an East Clinton five-game losing streak. The Astros are 5-8 overall, 2-5 in the division.

The G-Men drop to 0-11, 0-8.

Collom threw 62 pitches, 42 for strikes in the near-perfect performances. He walked one and there were two errors in the field behind him.

“Dakota filled up the zone and pitched a great game,” EC head coach Brian Carey said. “He has consistently been better as the season has progressed.”

He had plenty of help on offense. Hayden Beiting and Jaden Singleton had three hits each.

“Jaden had three solid, hard-hit balls,” Carey said. “We finally stayed relaxed at the plate and had an aggressive mentality. I hope we can continue this mentality at the plate next week.”

Beiting stole three bases and Singleton drove in three runs. Mitchell Bean had the only extra-base hit for East Clinton. Isaiah Curtis also scored three runs.

SUMMARY

April 23, 2021

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 13 Georgetown 0

G^0^0^0^0^0^^0.0.1

EC^5^6^1^1^x^^13.13.2

(0) GEORGETOWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Klump 2-0-0-0 Housh 2-0-0-0 Tolle 2-0-0-0 Scott 2-0-0-0 Phillips 2-0-0-0 Whisman 2-0-0-0 Miles 2-0-0-0 Carrington 1-0-0-0 Gailey 1-0-0-0 Chisenhall 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-0-0-0

(13) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Beiting 4-3-3-1 Fisher 4-2-1-0 Curtis 2-3-2-1 Bean 2-2-1-1 Singleton 3-2-3-3 Collom 4-0-0-2 Hansford 2-1-1-1 Day 2-0-1-1 Slagle 2-0-1-0 TOTALS 25-13-13-10

2B: EC-Bean

SB: G-Tolle; EC-Bean, Beiting 3 Curtis 2, Fisher, Hansford 2, Singleton 2

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Georgetown

Phillips (L)^1^7^9^4^0^3

Miles^3^6^4^4^6^1

East Clinton

Collom (W)^5^0^0^0^1^7