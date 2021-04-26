Lions top team, Muterspaw top individual at Copeland Inv.

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s Emma’ Muterspaw won the top individual honor Friday at the Copeland Invitational girls track and field meet at Chick Brown Track.

New Richmond was the easy team winner, besting runnerup East Clinton 161 to 111.5. Clinton-Massie was third and Blanchester was fifth.

Muterspaw was the lone athlete to notch a pair of individual wins. The Massie distance runner hit the line first in the 1,600-meter run in 5:59.7. She also won the 800 in 2:45.9.

County teams had several other winners.

For East Clinton, the Evanshine sisters were on top in the 300-meter hurdles (Gracie at 52.2 seconds) and the high jump (Libby 5-0).

The Astros also picked up a first from Carah Anteck who ran 13:22.7 to beat out Muterspaw and avenge a defeat in the 1,600.

Ainsley Whitaker of Blanchester had the best toss in the discus (100-1.5)

SUMMARY

April 23, 2021

Copeland Invitational

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: New Richmond 161, East Clinton 111.5, Clinton-Massie 85, Wyoming 74 Blanchester 65, Carlisle 20, Clinton-Massie B 3

4×800 RELAY: 1, New Richmond 10:52.9; 2, East Clinton 11:45.6; 3, Blanchester 12:25.78

100 HURDLES: 1, Hannah Lewin (NR) 17.5; 2, Becca Kratzer (B) 17.5; 3, Gracie Evanshine (EC) 18.7; 4, Kelsi Lilly (EC) 20.9; 7, Annalee Miller-Steffen (B) 23.2

100 DASH: 1, Zoie Mayberry (Wy) 13.2; 2, Nora Voisey (CM) 14.1; 4, Leah Binau (CM) 14.3; 5, Aubrey Stevens (B) 14.5; 8, Jordan Collom (EC) 14.7

4×200 RELAY: 1, New Richmond 1:52.5; 2, East Clinton 2:05.2; 3, Clinton-Massie 2:06; 4, Blanchester 2:10.6

1600 RUN: 1, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 5:59.7; 2, Carah Anteck (EC) 6:02.2

4×100 RELAY: 1, New Richmond 53.9; 2, Clinton-Massie 55.8; East Clinton 56.9; 5, Blanchester 62.2

400 DASH: 1, Peggy Moore (Wy) 66.2; 4, Nora Voisey (CM) 1:15.6; 6, Kaden Kimple (CM) 76.3; 7, Haylie Strider (B) 28.5; 8, Kelsi Lilly (EC) 79.9

300 HURDLES: 1, Gracie Evanshine (EC) 52.2; 4, Aubrey Stevens (B) 57.8; 5, Kenton Deaton (EC) 58.1; 7, Kaylene Gale (CM) 62.6

800 RUN: 1, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 2:45.9; 2, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 2:50.5; 5, Emma Damewood (B) 3:06.8; 6, Gracie Boggs (EC) 3:13.9; 7, Shelbie Panetta (B) 4:05.1

200 DASH: 1, Samantha Ragland (NR) 28.2; 3, Libby Evanshine (EC) 28.7; 5, Madi Bayless (CM) 30.0; 6, Lauren Runyon (EC) 30.3; 7, Morgan Riggers (CM) 30.9; 9, Ainsley Whitaker (B) 32.1

3200 RUN: 1, Carah Anteck (EC) 13:22.7; 2, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 14:16.1; 5, Taylor Anderson (CM) 17:02.5

4×400 RELAY: 1, New Richmond 4:43.6; 3, Clinton-Massie 5:06.2; 4, East Clinton 5:09.7; 5, Blanchester 5:14

SHOT PUT: 1, Norah Wills (Ca) 29-11.5; 2, Timmi Mahanes (EC) 29-0.25; 3, Daelyn Staehling (B) 26-8.25; 4, Shelbie Panetta (B) 25-2.25; 5, Emma Everitt (CM) 25-0.5; 6, Janna Hanlon (CMb) 25-0; 7, Anna Malone (EC) 24-10.5; 8, Courtney Fisher (CM) 24-9; 10, Kyra Avery (CMb) 22-0; 11, Lissy Muterspaw (CMc) 19-9; 14, Olivia Thesken (CMc) 13-8.5

DISCUS: 1, Ainsley Whitaker (B) 100-1.5; 3, Daelyn Staehling (B) 77-10.5; 4, Courtney Fisher (CM) 76-5.6; 5, Jenna Hanlon (CMb) 698-11.5; 6, Anna Malone (EC) 66-5; 8, Layla Schurman (CM) 63-10; 9, Timmi Mahanes (EC) 61-11.5; 12, Kyra Avery (CMb) 55-10; 14, Lissy Muterspaw (CMc) 46—0; 15, Olivia Thesken (CMc) 35-7

LONG JUMP: 1, Lizzie Duncan (NR) 15-2; 3, Libby Evanshine (EC) 15-0; 4, Kenton Deaton (EC) 14-3; 7, Savanna Schutte (B) 13-4; 8, Emma Winemiller (B) 13-3; 9, Kaden Kimple (CM) 12-10; 10, Vada Nesbitt (CM) 12-1

HIGH JUMP: 1, Libby Evanshine (EC) 5-0; 2, Emma Winemiller (B) 5-0; 3, Nora Voisey (CM) 4-10; 6, Lauren Runyon (EC) 4-4

POLE VAULT: 1, Alyssa Weitzel (NR) 9-6; 4, Alex Pence (CM) 7-0; 6, Savanna Schutte (B) 6-0