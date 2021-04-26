Massie boys edged out of first by Lions

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by Dylan Iker, New Richmond edged Clinton-Massie for first place Friday in the Copeland Invitational boys track and field meet at Chick Brown Track.

Iker earned the Chick Brown Award as the top male individual in the meet.

The Lions had 161 points while the Falcons finished with 146 and were second.

East Clinton was fourth and Blanchester fifth.

Individuals around the county had two first place finishes.

Clinton-Massie used its depth to score a second-place spot. Daelin Maple was the only Falcons winner, taking the shot put with a toss of 46-0.

However, Massie had 10 runnerup finishes and seven more third-place scorers.

Michael Horn of East Clinton went 46.7 and won the 300-meter hurdles.

Blanchester failed to garner any firsts. The best finish for the Wildcats was a third by the 4×200-meter relay team.

SUMMARY

April 23, 2021

Copeland Invitational

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: New Richmond 161, Clinton-Massie 146, Wyoming 79, East Clinton 60, Blanchester 36.5, Carlisle 24, Clinton-Massie B 5.5

4×800 RELAY: 1, New Richmond 9:20.4; 2, Clinton-Massie 9:25.1; 3, Blanchester 10:19.2; 4, East Clinton 10:27.7

110 HURDLES: 1, Roman Carmosino (NR) 17.7; 2, Matt Martin (CM) 17.8; 5, Michael Horn (EC) 18.8; 6, Braden Rolf (CM) 19.0; 7, Christian Kidder (CMb) 21.2; 8, Trey Brewer (CMb) 22.4

100 DASH: 1, Nate Glisson (Wy) 11.4; 4, Marty Kreider (CM) 11.6; Daelin Maple (CM) 11.7; 7, Landon Runyon (EC) 12.6; 9, Nick Musselman (B) 12.6; 10, Glenn Peacock (EC) 12.7

4×200 RELAY: 1, New Richmond 1:39.1; 2, Clinton-Massie 1:43.7; 3, Blanchester 1:50; 4, East Clinton 1:54.2

1600 RUN: 1, Ethan Cunningham (Ca) 5:10.5; 2, Justin Arnold (EC) 5:20.1; 5, Kenny Moore (CM) 5:28.3; 6, Brett Bandow (B) 5:38.4

4×100 RELAY: 1, Wyoming 46.7; 2, Clinton-Massie 47.0; 4, Blanchester 51.3; 5, Clinton-Massie B 53.2; 6, East Clinton 53.7

400 DASH: 1, Dylan Iker (NR) 53.9; 2, JT Goings (CM) 55.6; 5, Marty Kreider (CM) 56.7; 7, Nick Musselman (B) 58.1; 8, Landon Runyon (EC) 60.0

300 HURDLES: 1, Michael Horn (EC) 46.7; 2, Glenn Peacock (EC) 47.5; 3, Matt Martin (CM) 47.9; 6, Braden Rolf (CM) 50.0; 8, Christian Kidder (CMb) 52.7

800 RUN: 1, Griffin Ross (NR) 2:21.8; 2, Toby Hayes (CM) 2:24.5; 3, Richie Federle (CM) 2:25.9; 4, Justin Arnold (EC) 2:27.6; 5, Drew Wyss (B) 2:30.2; 7, Van Frye (EC) 2:33.4; 8, Trey Brewer (CMb) 2:38.1

200 DASH: 1, Dylan Iker (NR) 23.4; 2, Marty Kreider (CM) 24.1; 7, Nolan Sutton (CM); 8, Isaiah Williams (B); 9, Spencer Wiget (EC); 10, Mateo Moore (CMb); 11, Jake Stegmeier (EC)

3200 RUN: 1, Brady Jenkins (NR) 11:36.2; 2, Bryce Hensley (CM) 11:57.6; 3, Jacob Ryan (CM) 12:01.2; 4, Zach Vest (EC) 12:27.6; 6, Dylan Arnold (EC) 12:37.2; 7, Bryan Bandow (B) 13:40.2

4×400 RELAY: 1, New Richmond 3:47.3; 3, Clinton-Maswsie 3:59.7; 4, East Clinton 4:01.9; 5, Blanchester 4:06.1

SHOT PUT: 1, Daelin Maple (CM) 46-0; 3, Collin Swope (CM) 42-0; 4, Kellen Staehling (B) 40-0; 5, Ethan Hagerman (CMb) 38-0; 5, Gabe Staehling (B) 38-0; 7, Ethan Williams (CMb) 37-0; 12, Spencer Wiget (EC) 30-0; 13, Jayson Edison (EC) 29-0

DISCUS: 1, Joel Allen (Wy) 137-11.5; 2, Michael Moritz (CM) 136-5.25; 5, Ethan Hagerman (CMb) 117-2.25; 6, Collin Swope (CM) 114-11.5; 6, Staehling (B) 101-6.5; 10, Jaydson Edison (EC) 96-11; 11, Zane Panetta (B) 96-2.5; 13, Brandon Moritz (CMb) 87-9.25; 14, Zach Vest (EC) 56-4

LONG JUMP: 1, Yahel Slonim (Wy) 18-10; 2, Landon Runyon (EC) 18-0; 3, Conner Stulz (CM) 17-10; 4, Glenn Peacock (EC) 14-4; 6, Tye Phipps (CM)M 17-3; 8, Cody Kidd (B) 16-0

HIGH JUMP: 1, Justin Ackerman (NR) 6-4; 3, Brett Bandow (B) 5-2

POLE VAULT: 1, Seth Mattingly (NR) 13-0; 2, Braden Rolf (CM) 12-6; 3, Carter Woolverton (CM) 10-0; 4, Taylor Cochran (B) 9-0

