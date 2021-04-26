Hurricane breezes to 5-0 win over Broncos

WILMINGTON — In a quick match, Wilmington defeated Western Brown 5-0 Monday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS courts.

Wilmington goes to 8-0 in the division, on the brink of a second straight American title. WHS is 9-5. Western Brown is 2-13 overall and 1-7.

All matches ended 6-0, 6-0 in favor of the Hurricane, with the exception of first doubles which went 6-1, 6-1 in favor of Alex Lazic and Matt Butcher.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Western Brown 0

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw def Miller 6-0, 6-0

2-Caleb Reed def Foyer 6-0, 6-0

3-Isaac Martini def Bernhart 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Alex Lazic, Matt Butcher def Bronson, Aker 6-1, 6-1

2-Trey Reed, Collin Webber def Pottorf, Trimble 6-0, 6-0