Case closed: BHS slugger 5 RBI, Ladycats win 22-13

BLANCHESTER — Emma Case accounted for half of Blanchester’s runs in a 22-13 slugfest victory over East Clinton Monday in SBAAC National Division softball at the BHS diamond.

The Ladycats are 4-17 overall and end a 10-game losing streak. BHS is 3-6 in the National.

East Clinton goes to 0-11, 0-8.

“It’s was nice to get the win,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “East Clinton did a nice job at the plate and really put a lot pressure on us defensively. We came up with some nice plays to keep them from scoring more runs than they did, especially in the fifth (inning).”

Each BHS player in the lineup had at least one hit or scored a run.

Case drove in five runs and scored six times. She was 5-for-5. Rianna Mueller, the winning pitcher, scored five runs. Olivia Potts had four RBI and Madison Creager scored four times

(22) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-5-2-0 Creager 4-4-3-0 Caldwell 5-0-2-1 Collins 0-3-0-0 Case 5-6-5-5 Potts 4-3-3-4 Peters 3-1-1-0 Dawley 5-0-2-2 Naylor 5-0-2-3 Tangonan 6-0-1-0

2B: B-Creager, Case

3B: B-Potts

SB: B-Potts

HBP: B-Peters

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (W)^7^10^13^2^2^8

