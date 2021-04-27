Anteck breaks 31-year-old EC record at Huntington

CHILLICOTHE — Carah Anteck broke a 31-year-old record and the East Clinton girls finished as runnersup Monday in the Huntington Invitational track and field meet.

Anteck ran a 12:57.63 in the 3,200-meter run. Her first-place time bettered the previous East Clinton record of 13:12.26 set by Ronna Inlow in 1990.

Circleville won the girls meet with 138 points while East Clinton had 83, edging out Westfall’s 78.5 for second place.

Libby Evanshine won the long jump (14-10.5), finished second in the high jump (4-10) and fourth in the 200-meter dash (28.86).

Gracie Evanshine won the 300-meter hurdles (50.74) and was runnerup in the 100-meter hurdles (18.22).

SUMMARY

April 26, 2021

@Huntington Invitational

TEAM SCORES: Circleville 138, East Clinton 83, Westfall 78.5, Huntington Ross 63, Paint Valley 44.5, Wellston 44, Southeastern 42, Chillicothe 39, Adena 34, Zane Trace 34, West Union 31.5, Piketon 29.5, Linden McKinley 1

4×800 RELAY: 1, Circleville 10:53.08; 5, East Clinton (Carah Anteck, Gracie Boggs, Kailyn Mason, Molly Seabaugh) 12:03.5

100 HURDLES: 1, Peyton Proffitt (We) 18.17; 2, Gracie Evanshie (EC) 18.22; 5, Kelsi Lilly (EC) 20.1

100 DASH: 1, Faith Yancey (Ci) 13.25; 12, Jozie Jones (EC) 14.57; 15, Emma Riddle (EC) 14.88

4×200 RELAY: 1, Circleville 1:51.08; 4, Est Clinton (Emma Riddle, Lauren Runyon, Gracie Evanshine, Jozie Jones) 2:00.8

1600 RUN: 1, Kathrine McCallum (Ch) 5:47.55; 4, Carah Anteck (EC) 5:59.61

4×100 RELAY: 1, Southeastern 55.06; 4, East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Lauren Runyon, Gracie Evanshine, Libby Evanshine) 56.76

400 DASH: 1, Lily Winter (Ci) 62.16; 10, Jordan Collom (EC) 73.18

300 HURDLES: 1, Gracie Evanshine (EC) 50.74; 7, Kelsi Lilly (EC) 60.69

800 RUN: 1. Ellie Patrick (Ci) 2:29.08; 5, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 2:41.89; 14, Gracie Boggs (EC) 3:12.65

200 DASH: 1, Faith Yancey (Ci) 27.76; 4, Libby Evanshine (EC) 28.86; 10, Lauren Runyon (EC) 30.24

3200 RUN: 1, Carah Anteck (EC) 12:57.63

4×400 RELAY: 1, Circleville 4:27.35

SHOT PUT: 1, Katie Hirsch (HR) 33-1; 6, Timmi Mahanes (EC) 27-1.5; 15, Anna Malone (EC) 23-1.75

DISCUS: 1, Kendra Detillion (ZT) 110-99; 15, Anna Malone (EC) 61-10; 19, Timmi Mahanes (EC) 53-10

LONG JUMP: 1, Libby Evanshine (EC) 14-10.5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Ashley Hegarty (We) 5-2; 2, Libby Evanshine (EC) 4-10; 10, Lauren Runyon (EC) 4-4

POLE VAULT: 1, Peyton Proffitt (We) 9-6