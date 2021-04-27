Hurricane clinches American Division tennis title

NEW RICHMOND — Clinching its second straight SBAAC American Division championship, Wilmington defeated New Richmond 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.

The Hurricane is 9-0 in the division and 10-5 overall.

The Lions are 9-5 in all matches and 6-2 in the division.

“Really proud of how we handled a tough New Richmond team,” WHS head coach Steve Reed said. “Everyone played great in difficult conditions. New Richmond had a new lineup and they have improved at several spots.”

All matches were hotly-contested with both WHS doubles teams winning in three sets.

“First doubles was clutch,” Reed said of Matt Butcher and Alex Lazic. “Matt’s gritty play combined with Alex’s improved net play made for a dramatic comeback win on what ended up being the clinching court.”

On the singles courts, Reed said “Isaac (Martini) and Avery (Bradshaw) continue to be my most consistent courts and were solid (against New Richmond),” the coach said. “Avery never seemed bothered and even though Isaac was down early in both sets he stayed patient and never panicked.

”I am really proud of the way Caleb (Reed) handled himself. He stayed in control of the match against a player who is 9-1 overall.”

SUMMARY

April 27, 2021

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington New Richmond 0

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw def E. Dragoo 6-0, 6-2

2-Caleb Reed def J. Nicoloff 6-4, 6-2

3-Isaac Martini def C. Holcomb 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

1-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic def C. Hagen, J. Miller 2-6, 6-1, 6-3

2-Trey Reed, Collin Webber def A. Ernst, S. Lansawiz 6-1, 1-6, 10-7