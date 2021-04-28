Panthers score 1 in 9th, edge Falcons 9-8

MORROW — Scoring a run in the bottom of the ninth, Little Miami defeated Clinton-Massie 9-8 Tuesday in non-league baseball action at the Warren County diamond.

“We made a few mistakes early,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “We battled back and took the lead in the seventh.”

The Panthers, though, tied the game with a run in the seventh then won it in the ninth.

Cayden Clutter, Dakota Gasaway, Ethan Johnson and Kody Zantene had two hits each for the Falcons. Gabe McDowell doubled and Gasaway had a stolen base.

Clutter, Tyler Keck and Garrett Vance pitched for Clinton-Massie. Vance, who pitched well, Camp said, took the loss.