Mustangs corral 12-4 win over Hurricane

The Wilmington High School lacrosse team was defeated by Madeira on a rainy Wednesday night at Alumni Field.

“Madeira made some adjustments to their offense during the second half that we could not shut down,” WHS head coach Adam Shultz said. “We can not expect to score goals while playing defense. We are challenging our athletes to play a solid four quarters, let’s see if they can respond to this Friday.”

Thomas Halloran, Cameron McEvoy, Thane McCoy and Logan Smith scored goals for Wilmington.

Bryson McVay made 24 saves in goal for the Hurricane.

Wilmington, 3-5 on the year, will play Winton Woods 6 p.m. Friday.