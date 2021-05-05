Young powers Broncos past Hurricane 19-2

WILMINGTON — Led by Peyton Young, state-ranked Western Brown flexed its muscle Tuesday in a 19-2 win over Wilmington in SBAAC American Division softball.

Young mashed three homeruns and drove in 11 runs for Western Brown, ranked eighth in the state in the latest Ohio High School Softball Coaches Division I poll.

Young had five hits and scored four runs. McKenna Conley had four hits and drove in two for WB. Cassidy Luttrell had three hits, including a homer, and knocked in three runs.

The state and SBAAC record for RBI in a game is 23 by Williamsburg’s Carly Wagers in 2017.

The Broncos are 18-1 on the year, 9-0 in the American. Wilmington drops to 5-12 overall, 2-5 in the division.

Harlie Bickett homered for Wilmington. Jena Rhoads had the only other WHS hit while Grace Brown drove in a run.