Posted on by

Massie boys, girls best Blanchester in track, field dual


File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000x3000,1000x1000,500x500)

File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000x3000,1000x1000,500x500)


ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie hosted Blanchester in a dual track and field meet Tuesday at Chick Brown Track.

The girls meet was closely-contested with Massie coming out on top 68-47.

Emma Muterspaw and Nora Voisey won two events for the Falcons and Savanna Schutte won two for the Ladycats. Voisey claimed titles in the 300-meter hurdles and the hgih jump. Muterspaw won the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run while Schutte took to the field and won the long jump and pole vault.

Clinton-Massie was a landslide winner in the boys meet, claiming first place in all 17 events, 112 to 14.

Daelin Maple had a hat trick on the night for the Falcons, winning the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the shot put.

Cody Kidd of Blanchester had the best finish for the Wildcats, a runnerup in the long jump. He tied Tye Phipps for first at 17-2 but was second based on next jump distance.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2021

@Chick Brown Track

BOYS SCORES: Clinton-Massie 112, Blanchester 14

4×800 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 9:40.4; Blanchester 10:11.8

110 HURDLES: Martin (CM) 17.5; Rolf (CM) 18.2; Kidder (CM) 20.3; Taylor (B) 20.8

100 DASH: Maple (CM) 11.7; Carpenter (CM) 12.4; Leahy (CM) 12.6

4×200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 1:43.8; Blanchester 1:51.4

1600 RUN: Moore (CM) 5:15.2; Ryan (CM) 5:17.1; Hensley (CM) 5:19.7

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 48.5; Blanchester 51.3

400 DASH: Goings (CM) 56.1; Musselman (B) 56.8; Phipps (CM) 61.5

300 HURDLES: Martin (CM) 45.9; Rolf (CM) 47.4; Kidder (CM) 49.8

800 RUN: Federle (CM) 2:20.6; Hayes (CM) 2:26.1; Lentine (CM) 2:26.3

200 DASH: Maple (CM) 23.9; Carpenter (CM) 25.7; Phipps (CM) 26.0

3200 RUN: Hensley (CM) 12:11.3; Moore (CM) 12:29.1

4×400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 4:05.5; Blanchester 4:20.6

SHOT PUT: Maple (CM) 45-9.5; Swope (CM) 39-10.5; K. Staehling (B) 39-0.25

DISCUS: Moritz (CM) 125-11.25; G. Staehling (B) 112-4.5; Swope (CM) 102-8

LONG JUMP: Phipps (CM) 17-2; Kidd (B) 17-2; Stulz (CM) 17-0

HIGH JUMP: Leahy (CM) 5-2; Stulz (CM) 5-2; Bandow (B) 5-0

POLE VAULT: Rolf (CM) 10-6; Cochran (B) 10-0; Woolverton (CM) 9-6

GIRLS SCORES: Clinton-Massie 68 Blanchester 47

4×800 RELAY: Blanchester 13:19.4

100 HURDLES: Kratzer (B) 20.6; Gale (CM) 21.7

100 DASH: Binau (CM) 13.8; Bayless (CM) 14.0; Riggers (CM) 14.4

4×200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 2:05.3; Blanchester 2:08.3

1600 RUN: Muterspaw (CM) 6:05.5

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 56.9; Blanchester 59.8

400 DASH: Pence (CM) 1:11.7; Stevens (B) 1:15.8; Miller-Steffen (B) 1:19.3

300 HURDLES: Voisey (CM) 52.9; Kratzer (B) 60.4; Stevens (B) 69.9

800 RUN: Muterspaw (CM) 2:50.7; Damewood (B) 3:03.3; Gale (CM) 3:15.3

200 DASH: Bayless (CM) 30.3; Whitaker (B) 31.1; Riggers (CM) 31.5

3200 RUN: Not contested

4×400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 5:15.1; Blanchester 5:20.5

SHOT PUT: Fisher (CM) 26-4.5; Staehling (B) 26-4.25; Panetta 26-2.5

DISCUS: Staehling (B) 84-4.75; Whitaker (B) 80-10.5; Fisher (CM) 71-5.5

LONG JUMP: Schutte (B) 14-0; Winemiller (B) 13-4; Nesbit (CM) 12-8

HIGH JUMP: Voisey (CM) 5-0; Winemiller (B) 4-10

POLE VAULT: Schutte (B) 8-0; Pence (CM) 7-0

File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000×3000,1000×1000,500×500)
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_LOGO_TrackField-1.jpgFile types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000×3000,1000×1000,500×500)