Massie boys, girls best Blanchester in track, field dual

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie hosted Blanchester in a dual track and field meet Tuesday at Chick Brown Track.

The girls meet was closely-contested with Massie coming out on top 68-47.

Emma Muterspaw and Nora Voisey won two events for the Falcons and Savanna Schutte won two for the Ladycats. Voisey claimed titles in the 300-meter hurdles and the hgih jump. Muterspaw won the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run while Schutte took to the field and won the long jump and pole vault.

Clinton-Massie was a landslide winner in the boys meet, claiming first place in all 17 events, 112 to 14.

Daelin Maple had a hat trick on the night for the Falcons, winning the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the shot put.

Cody Kidd of Blanchester had the best finish for the Wildcats, a runnerup in the long jump. He tied Tye Phipps for first at 17-2 but was second based on next jump distance.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2021

@Chick Brown Track

BOYS SCORES: Clinton-Massie 112, Blanchester 14

4×800 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 9:40.4; Blanchester 10:11.8

110 HURDLES: Martin (CM) 17.5; Rolf (CM) 18.2; Kidder (CM) 20.3; Taylor (B) 20.8

100 DASH: Maple (CM) 11.7; Carpenter (CM) 12.4; Leahy (CM) 12.6

4×200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 1:43.8; Blanchester 1:51.4

1600 RUN: Moore (CM) 5:15.2; Ryan (CM) 5:17.1; Hensley (CM) 5:19.7

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 48.5; Blanchester 51.3

400 DASH: Goings (CM) 56.1; Musselman (B) 56.8; Phipps (CM) 61.5

300 HURDLES: Martin (CM) 45.9; Rolf (CM) 47.4; Kidder (CM) 49.8

800 RUN: Federle (CM) 2:20.6; Hayes (CM) 2:26.1; Lentine (CM) 2:26.3

200 DASH: Maple (CM) 23.9; Carpenter (CM) 25.7; Phipps (CM) 26.0

3200 RUN: Hensley (CM) 12:11.3; Moore (CM) 12:29.1

4×400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 4:05.5; Blanchester 4:20.6

SHOT PUT: Maple (CM) 45-9.5; Swope (CM) 39-10.5; K. Staehling (B) 39-0.25

DISCUS: Moritz (CM) 125-11.25; G. Staehling (B) 112-4.5; Swope (CM) 102-8

LONG JUMP: Phipps (CM) 17-2; Kidd (B) 17-2; Stulz (CM) 17-0

HIGH JUMP: Leahy (CM) 5-2; Stulz (CM) 5-2; Bandow (B) 5-0

POLE VAULT: Rolf (CM) 10-6; Cochran (B) 10-0; Woolverton (CM) 9-6

–

GIRLS SCORES: Clinton-Massie 68 Blanchester 47

4×800 RELAY: Blanchester 13:19.4

100 HURDLES: Kratzer (B) 20.6; Gale (CM) 21.7

100 DASH: Binau (CM) 13.8; Bayless (CM) 14.0; Riggers (CM) 14.4

4×200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 2:05.3; Blanchester 2:08.3

1600 RUN: Muterspaw (CM) 6:05.5

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 56.9; Blanchester 59.8

400 DASH: Pence (CM) 1:11.7; Stevens (B) 1:15.8; Miller-Steffen (B) 1:19.3

300 HURDLES: Voisey (CM) 52.9; Kratzer (B) 60.4; Stevens (B) 69.9

800 RUN: Muterspaw (CM) 2:50.7; Damewood (B) 3:03.3; Gale (CM) 3:15.3

200 DASH: Bayless (CM) 30.3; Whitaker (B) 31.1; Riggers (CM) 31.5

3200 RUN: Not contested

4×400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 5:15.1; Blanchester 5:20.5

SHOT PUT: Fisher (CM) 26-4.5; Staehling (B) 26-4.25; Panetta 26-2.5

DISCUS: Staehling (B) 84-4.75; Whitaker (B) 80-10.5; Fisher (CM) 71-5.5

LONG JUMP: Schutte (B) 14-0; Winemiller (B) 13-4; Nesbit (CM) 12-8

HIGH JUMP: Voisey (CM) 5-0; Winemiller (B) 4-10

POLE VAULT: Schutte (B) 8-0; Pence (CM) 7-0