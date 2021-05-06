Wilmington boys 5th, girls 8th at Warrior Invitational

LEBANON — The Wilmington High School boys track and field team finished fifth Wednesday in the Warrior Invitational track and field meet at Lebanon High School.

The Lady Hurricane placed eighth overall.

The 4×800-meter relay team of Josh Andrews, Trevor Billingsley, TJ Killen and Garrett Stoffer toured the Warren County oval eight times in 8:21.53 and claimed the first-place ribbon.

Brynn Bryant won the high jump for the Lady Hurricane, clearing a personal best 5-2 on her first attempt. She did not attempt a higher bar after Naomi Obgebor of Miamisburg missed all three attempts at 5-2.

SUMMARY

May 5, 2021

Warrior Invitational

@Lebanon High School

BOYS SCORES: Loveland 127 Middletown 115 Turpin 92 Miamisburg 82 Wilmington 65 Lebanon 44 West Carrollton 36 Franklin 24 Milford 23 Little Miami 16 Eaton 15.5 Fenwick 11 Springboro 7 Lebanon B 5 Bellbrook 0.5

4×800 RELAY: 1, Wilmington (Josh Andrews, Trevor Billingsley, TJ Killen, Garrett Stoffer) 8:21.53

110 HURDLES: 1, Terecc Richardson, Mid, 15.27; 11, Blaize Johnson, Wil, 17.95; 21, Conner Walters, Wil, 22.4

100 DASH: 1, Quintin Tisdale, Mid, 11.21; 4, Carter Huffman, Wil, 11.54; 13, Zainne Cowin, Wil, 11.93

4×200 RELAY: 1, Middletown 1:31.25; 4, Wilmington (Zainne Cowin, Elijah Collins, Isaiah Rigling, Brandon Glass) 1:34.22

1600 RUN: 1, Seth Elking, Mia, 4:20.48; 17, Josh Andrews, Wil, 5:04.24

4×100 RELAY: 1, Middletown 44.24; 5, Wilmington (Malik Scott, Carter Huffman, Isaiah Rigling, Brandon Glass) 44.9

400 DASH: Liam Acevedo, Fr, 50.93; 6, Blaize Johnson, Wil, 53.18; 8, TJ Killen, Wil, 54.35

300 HURDLES: 1, Terecca Richardson, Mid, 40.54; 9, Elijah Collins, Wil, 45.71

800 RUN: 1, William Zegarski, LM, 1:59.15; 7, Josh Andrews, Wil, 2:05.76; 15, Trevor Billingsley, Wil, 2:08.61

200 DASH: 1, KeShaun Barnes, Mil, 23.05; 7, Carter Huffman, Wil, 23.65; 9, Brandon Glass, Wil, 23.8

3200 RUN: 1, Jack Bentley, Tur, 9:42.15; 18, Tyler Preston, Wil, 11:00.93; 19, Henry Hildebrandt, Wil, 11:02.53

4×400 RELAY: 1, Loveland 3:31.68; 9, Wilmington (TJ Killen, Josh Andrews, Ben Baylor, Blaize Johnson) 3:42.51

SHOT PUT: 1, Gabe Hickman, Tur, 58-10; 2, Brett Brooks, Wil, 52-5; 8, Brady Sturgill, Wil, 41-9

DISCUS: 1, Gabe Hickman, Tur, 151-9; 2, Brett Brooks, Wil, 149-3; 8, Brady Sturgill, Wil, 116-10

LONG JUMP: 1, Quintin Tisdale, Mid, 20-7.25; 2, Carter Huffman, Wil, 20-5.75; 9, Adrien Cody, Wil, 19-5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Martin Ogbebor, Mia, 6-6; 3, Brady Vilvens, Wil, 6-2; 8, Brandon Glass, Wil, 5-6

POLE VAULT: 1, Paul Signorelli, Tur, 16-4.75

–

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: Milford 97.5 Miamisburg 89 Lebanon 81 Turpin 76.5 West Carrollton 64 Loveland 55 Eaton 40 Wilmington 36 Middletown 25 Franklin 24

4×800 RELAY: 1, Eaton 10:05.28; 5, Wilmington 11:08.78

100 HURDLES: 1, Lanisia Wilson, Mia, 16.89; 11, Kenzie Voges-Pertuset, Wil, 18.37; 20, Sydney Totten, Wil, 19.68

100 DASH: 1, Demesha Thomas, WC, 12.84; 16, Izzy Coomer, Wil, 13.69; 20, Sylena Baltazar, Wil, 14.01

4×200 RELAY: 1, Milford 1:47.94; 11, Wilmington 1:59.72

1600 RUN: 1, Ayla Grabenbauer, Mil, 5:18.52; 10, Madilyn Brausch, Wil, 5:55.45; 21, Ava Hester, Wil, 6:50.4

4×100 RELAY: 1, Milford 51.83; 11, Wilmington 55.79

400 DASH: 1, Demesha Thomas, WC, 60.98; 21, Olivia Hisco, Wil, 74.43

300 HURDLES: 1, Mae Reed, Tur, 47.81; 13, Taliah Billingsley, Wil, 55.14; 15, Kenzie Voges-Pertuset, Wil, 56.0

800 RUN: 1, Elena Horn, Tur, 2:19.31; 16, Hannah Scott, Wil, 2:43.76

200 DASH: 1, Demesha Thomas, WC, 26.68; 11, Izzy Coomer, Wil, 28.95

3200 RUN: 1, Kensington Black, Fr, 11:18.29; 5, Madilyn Brausch, Wil, 12;27.81; 11, Adriana Benitez, Wil, 14:00.73

4×400 RELAY: 1, Milford 4:11.36; 11, Wilmington 4:48.19

SHOT PUT: 1, Mckenzie Johnson, Mia, 36-0; 3, Kaitlynn Hickey, Wil, 33-3; 7, Maddy Rickman, Wil, 31-6 PR

DISCUS: 1, Mckenzie Johnson, Mia, 121-4; 8, Kaitlynn Hickey, Wil, 81-7; 14, Maddy Rickman, Wil, 75-1

LONG JUMP: 1, Ashyia Sales, WC, 16-2; 9, Izzy Coomer, Wil, 14-7.25; 21, Olivia Hisco, Wil, 13-0

HIGH JUMP: 1, Brynn Bryant, Wil, 5-2

POLE VAULT: 1, Morgan Cope, Leb, 11-7; 2, Emilee Pham, Wil, 10-6; 11, Makenna Tolliver, Wil, 7-0

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilBGlass0505ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilBlaizeJ0505ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilHannahScott0505ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilIzzyCoomer0505ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilKenzieVP0505ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilTrevorB0505ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark