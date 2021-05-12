Hillsboro spoils WHS baseball senior night

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School baseball team was defeated by Hillsboro 15-1 Wednesday in non-league action at the WHS diamond.

Wilmington held its senior night festivities. There are six seniors on the team – Colden Saylor-Dent, Chase Mangold, Gabe Reed, Blayne McCormick, Jordan Tackett and Peyton Hibbard.

“Four of our six seniors got to play some significant time, which I was happy about,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said.

Jayden Tackett had a single and scored the only WHS run.

“We continue to be unlucky at the plate,” Roberts said. “We hit some balls hard, just right at them.”