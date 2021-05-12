Hillsboro spoils WHS baseball senior night

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School baseball team was defeated by Hillsboro 15-1 Wednesday in non-league action at the WHS diamond.
Wilmington held its senior night festivities. There are six seniors on the team – Colden Saylor-Dent, Chase Mangold, Gabe Reed, Blayne McCormick, Jordan Tackett and Peyton Hibbard.
“Four of our six seniors got to play some significant time, which I was happy about,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said.
Jayden Tackett had a single and scored the only WHS run.
“We continue to be unlucky at the plate,” Roberts said. “We hit some balls hard, just right at them.”
Wilmington High School baseball seniors.