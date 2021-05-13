East Clinton girls runnersup, BHS 5th at league meet

WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton finished as the runnerup Wednesday to Williamsburg in the SBAAC Track and Field Championship National Division girls meet at the WHS complex.

The Wildcats had 180 points while the Astros finished with 92 points.

Blanchester was fifth in the meet with 78 points. The Ladycats had three champions — Emma Winemiller in the high jump, Ainsley Whitaker in the discus and Becca Kratzer in the 100-meter hurdles.

Anteck broke two records Wednesday night. Her run of 5:50.75 in the 1,600-meter event broke Sammi Saville Scott’s 2008 mark of 5:52.

Anteck then clocked 12:35.61 in the 3,200-meter run to shatter her own previous school best by more than 20 seconds, assistant coach Steven Sodini said. Anteck also won the 3,200-meter run.

“We had a lot of new athletes come out for track and they have excelled and helped gain points for the team,” coach Bob Malone said. “We had two senior girls (Gracie Evanshine and Gracie Boggs) who had never ran track before and have done very well in each event they’ve been in.”

Malone said the entire season to this point has been one to remember.

“The entire team contributed to this great season and all the coaches are proud of their efforts,” he said, noting the team had a third at an invitational, two runnersup and a first at a tri and first at an invitational in 2021.

SUMMARY

May 10, 12, 2021

SBAAC Track and Field Championship

National Division Girls

@Williamsburg High School

SCORES: Williamsburg 180, East Clinton 92, Clermont Northeastern 90, Bethel-Tate 80.5, Blanchester 78, Georgetown 40.5, Felicity 7

POLE VAULT: 1, Grace Tiger (Wbg) 8-6; 2, Savanna Schutte (Bl) 8-6

HIGH JUMP: 1, Emma Winemiller (Bl) 4-10; 2, Libby Evanshine (EC) 4-10; 7, Lauren Runyon (EC) 4-4

LONG JUMP: 1, Jordan Davidson (Wbg) 15-2; 6, Libby Evanshine (EC) 13-8; 7, Savanna Schutte (Bl) 13-7

DISCUS: 1, Ainsley Whitaker (Bl) 94-3; 3, Daelyn Staehling (Bl) 78-8; 6, Anna Malone (EC) 67-8.5

SHOT PUT: 1, Katie Ervin (Wbg) 30-0.5; 2, Timma Mahanes (EC) 28-7; 5, Daelyn Staehling (Bl) 25-8.5; 7, Anna Malone (EC) 24-4

4×800 RELAY: 1, Williamsburg 11:22.58; 2, East Clinton (Carah Anteck, Kaylyn Deaton, Gracie Boggs, Molly Seabaugh) 11:48.89; 4, Blanchester (Jazzalynn Miller, Shelbie Panetta, Emily Koch, Emma Damewood) 12:20.23

100 HURDLES: 1, Becca Kratzer (Bl) 17.36 PR; 3, Gracie Evanshine (EC) 18.21; 6, Kelsi Lilly (EC) 21.13

100 DASH: 1, Izzy Stidham (Wbg) 13.08; 6, Jozie Jones (EC) 14.43; 7, Aubrey Stevens (Bl) 14.45

4×200 RELAY: 1, Williamsburg 1:55.23; 3, East Clinton (Emma Riddle, Lauren Runyon, Kenton Deaton, Jozie Jones) 2:01.36; 6, Blanchester (Jazzalynn Miller, Annalee Steffen-Miller, Shelbie Panetta, Ainsley Whitaker) 2:07.94

1600 RUN: 1, Kaitlyn Gregory (Wbg) 5:36.75; 3, Carah Anteck (EC) 5:50.75 (EC record)

4×100 RELAY: 1, Williamsburg 53.49; 4, East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Lauren Runyon, Gracie Evanshine, Jozie Jones) 57.11; 6, Blanchester (Aubrey Stevens, Jazzalynn Miller, Ainsley Whitaker, Emma Winemiller) 58.94

400 DASH: 1, Abbey Puckett (CNE) 64.34; 4, Jordan Collom (EC) 72.57; 5, Annalee Steffen-Miller (Bl) 73.13 PR; 6, Emma Riddle (EC) 73.47; 7, Haylie Strider (Bl) 80.28

300 HURDLES: 1, Grace Tigert (Wbg) 50.76; 2, Gracie Evanshine (EC) 51.38; 3, Becca Kratzer (Bl) 55.58; 4, Aubrey Stevens (Bl) 57.54

800 RUN: 1, Kaitlyn Gregory (Wbg) 2:35; 2, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 2:44.29; 7, Emma Damewood (Bl) 2:59.9

200 DASH: 1, Abbey Puckett (CNE) 27.24

3200 RUN: 1, Carah Anteck (EC) 12:35.61 (EC record); 5, Shelbie Panetta (Bl) 13:56.65

4×400 RELAY: 1, Bethel-Tate 4:34.82; 4, East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Lauren Runyon, Gracie Boggs, Molly Seabaugh) 4:55.37; 5, Blanchester (Aubrey Stevens, Annalee Miller-Steffen, Jazzalynn Miller, Becca Kratzer) 4:59.5 PR

