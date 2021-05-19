Posted on by

MVTCA honors for Wilmington HS tennis seniors


Wilmington High School seniors Caleb Reed, Matt Butcher, Corry Webber, Avery Bradshaw and Collin Webber.

Avery Bradshaw led a contingent of six Wilmington High School tennis players honored by the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Tuesday night.

Bradshaw, 23-6 as a singles player for the Hurricane this season, was named second team All-Area by the MVTCA.

Bradshaw and teammate Caleb Reed joined forces as a doubles pairing and qualified for the Division I Southwest District Tennis Championship tournament. They begin play 9 a.m. Thursday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Reed, who was 21-8 as a singles player, was named to the third team All-Area squad.

The MVTCA also honors its player for their academic prowess. Seniors who earned a varsity letter and have a grade point average of 3.5 or more are honored as Academic All-Area.

Bradshaw and Reed along with teammates Matt Butcher, Collin Webber and Corry Webber were recognized as members of the Academic All-Area team by MVTCA.

