Moritz, Voizey win district titles for CMHS

ST. PARIS — Nora Voisey and Michael Moritz claimed district championships Thursday at the Division II Graham District Track and Field Championship meet.

Voisey tied with Benjamin Logan’s Isabel Henderson for first place by going 4-10 in the high jump. Voisey won the title based on fewer misses.

Moritz hurled the discus 144-1 to win the event by two feet over Marshall Jackson of Ben Logan.

Moritz teammate Collin Swope was fourth in the discus with a best toss of 130-0.

The top four in each event advances to the Division II Region 8 meet next week at Piqua High School.

The boys 4×800-meter relay team ran 9:32.38 and finished 11th. The team consisted of Toby Hayes, Luke Lentine, Jacob Ryan and Richie Federle.

In the boys pole vault, Braden Rolf finished sixth by clearing 11-6.

In the boys long jump, Connor Stulz was 14th (17-6) and Jude Leahy was 15th (17-3.75).

In the girls shot put, Emma Everitt finished 26th (25-2) and Courtney Fisher was 30th (23-8.75).

The remainder of the field events and running event finals will be contested Saturday at Graham.