Brooks, Pham go out at regional meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wilmington’s Brett Brooks and Emilee Pham competed Friday in the Division I Region 4 Track and Field Championship meet at Wayne High School.

With the top four in each event advancing to the state meet next week, neither WHS competitor was able to move on in their respective events.

Brooks qualified for the state tournament in the discus on Wednesday.

He did not fare so well on Friday in the shot put.

His first put was 46-7 he then followed it with a 48-11.75 throw.

That’s what he took in to the final flight. He matched that 48-11.75 with his first effort in the final flight.

But in the end he was unable to crack the top four, the final state qualifying distance of which was 52-2.5.

Pham, who posed on the field in her cap and gown as Friday was the WHS graduation, finished 10th overall in the girls pole vault.

The senior dynamo made 9-0 on her first try then 10-0 on her second attempt.

But negotiating 10-6 proved more of an obstacle as she missed on all three attempts.

