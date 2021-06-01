6-under par 29 wins Senior outing at Elks

The team of Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones and Bill Ross had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had an eagle on No. 11 and birdies on Nos. 14, 15, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

2: 29-Rusty Smethwick, Jack Carson, Dave Doyle, Rocky Long, Gary Bishop

3: 30-Jim Luck, Harold Anderson, Bob Kemp, Gary Schrader.

4: 30: D. Bullock, Bruce Barrett, French Hatfield, Mark Hess, Bob Vanzant.

5: 33-Mike Gross, Jim Doak, Don Sicurella, Steve Olinger.

6: 34-Kathy Keltner, Erick Keltner, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson.