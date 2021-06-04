Maple grows as shot-putter, finishes 12th in state

PICKERINGTON — Daelin Maple’s second best throw of the season was good enough for 12th place Friday in the OHSAA Division II Track and Field Championship at Pickerington North High School.

Maple, who had a personal best 50-10 at last week’s Division II Region 8 meet in Piqua, came through on his third attempt of the day with a 49-10.25.

“Second best throw of the year for him,” CM coach Scott Rolf said. “We are super proud of him.”

Maple began competing in the shot put just this season in addition to his sprinter duties on the Massie track and field team.

“Not bad for a sprinter who never touched a shot put in his life until three months ago,” said Rolf.

There were 18 athletes in the state field with Maple one of the two at-large competitors beyond the top four in each regional meet.

The top nine throwers in the two preliminary flights advanced to the finals. The lowest distance among the top nine in the finals was 53-0.

“He (Daelin) needed another PR (personal best),” said Rolf.

Early in the competition, it appeared as though Maple might finish 18th.

“First two throws scared me,” Rolf said of Maple’s 45-7.75 and 46-10.5 on his initial pair of attempts.

But he came as he has done most of the season with a solid effort on his third attempt.

With a full offseason devoted to his new-found athletic love, Maple is in a good place to return to the state in 2022.

Lane Graham of Millersburg West Holmes won the shot put with a throw of 59-9.25.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Maple1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Maple2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Maple3.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Maple4.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Maple5.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Maple6.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Maple7.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Maple8.jpg