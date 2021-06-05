The Latest: Former runner-up Stephens advances to 4th round

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Former runner-up Sloane Stephens advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating 18th-seeded Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-5.

Muchova had 23 winners compared to 22 for Stephens but the Czech player made 32 unforced errors to 25 for the unseeded American.

Stephens lost the final at Roland Garros in 2018 after winning her only Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open the year before.

She next faces either fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina or Barbora Krejcikova. They were playing their match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

12:45 p.m.

Philipp Kohlschreiber has resumed his third-round match against Diego Schwartzman after taking a medical timeout for a tight muscle around the groin area.

The veteran German player was trailing by two sets and 30-0 up on his opening service game in the third set when he called for a medical timeout. He explained that he had tightness around his groin.

The 10th-seeded Schwartzman got permission from the umpire to nip back to the dressing room while his opponent was receiving treatment.

The crowd at Court Suzanne Lenglen gave Kohlschreiber a loud ovation when he resumed playing.

11:30 a.m.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are heavy favorites against unseeded players as they try to advance to the second week at the French Open.

The 13-time champion Nadal will face 45th-ranked Cameron Norrie for the third time this year and has won both previous meetings. Nadal holds a 102-2 record at Roland Garros.

Federer, whose only title here was in 2009, will take on Dominik Koepfer, and the 2016 champion Djokovic will face Ricardas Berankis.

Two all-American matchups highlight the women’s schedule.

Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded remaining player in the draw at No. 4 and she faces Jessica Pegula.

Jennifer Brady takes on 17-year-old Coco Gauff.

