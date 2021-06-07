Wilmington’s Brooks 8th in discus at D1 state meet

HILLIARD — On a healthy day, Brett Brooks might have contended for a state title Saturday morning in the discus.

A dinged shoulder, however, kept Brooks from his season best effort and the Wilmington junior finished eighth overall at the Division I OHSAA Track and Field Championship discus here at Darby High School.

“It could have went better,” he said after the event. “But I’m glad to make it.”

Brooks had a season-best of 163-9 at the Div. I Region 4 meet last week at Wayne High School in Huber Heights.

But during the shot put competition at the regional, Brooks said he injured his shoulder. His efforts in last week’s shot put and this week’s discus were well off his season-high performances.

Brooks had throws of 149-6, 150-11 and 138-3 in the preliminary round then managed just a 119-2 in his only non-foul throw of the final round.

Tomas Rimac of Brunswick won the state title with a best of 175-11.

Brooks said his aching shoulder would not require surgery, just rest and strengthening.

“At least I got on the podium,” he said.

As a junior and one of only two WHS male athletes to advance to an individual state tournament in the same school year, Brooks has plenty to look forward to in 2021-22. As the summer unfolds, Brooks has football, wrestling and track/field to keep him busy.

“Hopefully be back next year in both (shot put and discus),” he said.

