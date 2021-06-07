16-under wins; tourney raises money for Project TRUST

The team of Brian Barnes, coach Levi Luttrell, Erik Moore, Austin Michael and Torao Tasunaga won East Clinton’s Swinging for TRUST golf outing at Snow Hill Country Club.

The winning team had a 16-under par score and edged runnersup Thomas Sodini, John Sodini, Todd Whiting and Alex East on the second playoff hole.

The event raised $4,100 for Project TRUST, said Steve Sodini. The money goes to Project TRUST camps to help defer out-of-pocket costs for campers. The next camp is scheduled for November.

There were 40 golfers who participated in the event.

Sponsors for the event were Streber Mortgage (Scorecard), Engine House Pizza and Smith, Feike, Minton Ins. (Carts), Penny Moore CPA (Meals), Top Dog Ag (Cheats), Walker Farms (Gold Sponsor), Brown Funeral Home (Gold Sponsor), State Farm Insurance, Carrie Zeigler (Hole Sponsor), Taylor’s South Shore Marina (Hole Sponsor), Great Oaks Career Campuses (Hole Sponsor), Vital Fitness (Hole Sponsor), Mary Kay Consultant, Jill Sodini (Hole Sponsor), Bickle Insurance Services (Hole Sponsor), JCS Fishing, Tony’s Wholesale (Hole Sponsor), New Vienna Church of Christ (Hole Sponsor), Garrett A. Vineyard Memorial (Hole Sponsor), Jen’s Deli (Course Games), Kava Haus (Putting Challenge), Kairos Coffee (Putting Challenge), East Clinton Athletic Boosters (Raffle), John and Jill Sodini (Raffle), Laura Sizemore (Raffle), Uptown Printing (Signage).

Players were served a boxed lunch from Snow Hill Country Club. The long putt, long drive and closest to the pin Jen’s Deli gift card winners were Jack Bishop, Todd Whiting and Lee Eltzroth. Raffle prize winners were Junia Bond, Rhonda Eltzroth, Chuck Georges, Carol Foell and Troy Lynch.

Snow Hill Club Pro Mike Deters and his staff prepared the course and had carts ready for the tournament.