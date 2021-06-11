Spirk Soccer School July 12-15 at Hensley Fields

The Spirk Soccer School will be conducted July 12-15 at the Robert Hensley Fields at the David R. Williams Memorial Park on Fife Avenue.

Spirk, in his 29th season as the head women’s soccer coach at Wilmington College, leads the camp with sons Benny and Sam on the staff. Benny coached the Blanchester High School boys last fall and is now an assistant coach at D’Youville College in Buffalo, N.Y. Sam was a high school All-America player at Wilmington High School and is a senior at Capital University.

The camp is for players ages 8 through high school. Players will receive 12 hours of instruction, including skill work, finishing, World Cup games and scrimmages each day.

The camp will be held 6 to 9 p.m. each day. Cost is $75 and includes a T-shirt and sling pack.

For more information contact Spirk via email (steve_spirk(at)wilmington.edu) or by phone (937-481-2262).