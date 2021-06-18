N.Y. golf tourney raises more than $1,000 from locals

The golf tournament put on by Dariyan DeWeese of Baldwinsville, N.Y., raised more than $1,000 from Clinton and Highland counties.

Dariyan is the granddaughter of Roger and Kate Barber of Sabina and Jack and Carolyn DeWeese, who live in Washington Court House. She’s the daughter of Beth Barber DeWeese, a 1980 graduate of East Clinton High School, and her father graduated from Miami Trace High School. An uncle and aunt, Bart and Sherry Barber, are Hillsboro residents.

The tournament was held June 13 at the Foxfire Golf Course in Baldwinsville to benefit K-9 Caring Angels and Therapy Dogs. DeWeese said the organization is a non-profit with the mission to provide specially trained dogs to help with mental health and overall wellness of veterans, specializing in psychiatric service dogs for military veterans on their journey in healing.

There were 19 four-player teams in the tournament and 119 attended the steak dinner that followed play. A total of 41 veterans were at the dinner. There were 35 hole sponsors and 22 gift baskets for auction.

Fourteen veterans with their service dogs participated in the meet and greet prior to the tournament. Two of the dogs were with widows of recently passed veterans. All members of the Syracuse, N.Y., K-9 Caring Angels were present.

Mrs. Sonny Madsen, founder of the K-9 Caring Angels, from Virginia, was on hand for the event.

Dariyan DeWeese