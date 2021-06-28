Fisher leads Clinton-Massie volleyball camp

The Clinton-Massie youth volleyball camp was held last week for girls in grades 3-8. The camp was under the direction of new varsity head coach Emilie Fisher.

The camp ran Monday through Wednesday. Fisher said the main focus of the camp was to introduce and work on basic volleyball fundamentals: serving, setting, passing and hitting.

Coaches who helped with the camp other than Fisher included varsity assistant Tyler Greathouse, seventh grade coach Brittany Haines, eighth grade coach Emily Miller, and volunteers Mark Schaeffer and Aubrey Hoffman.

High school student-athletes who helped coach at the camp were Kinsey Beam, Breckin Harner, Sydney Schneder, Cailyn Crain, Mckinley Hale, Sam Bowman, Hannah Bowman, Alaina Bayless, Hailey Swiger, Anna Jones, Liv Ward and Maddie Ward.

Campers included Bella Ashley, Abbie Baker, Annie Baker, Addyson Beckett, Kara Beckett, Gemma Bogan, Macie Bowman, Grace Brannum, Mackenzie Brinck, Madison Brinck, Braylee Burton, Olivia Carpenter, Lainey Collins, Teegan Craycraft, Monica Fairchild, Elsie Frick, Kyndel Gasaway, Annalyse George, Karley Goodin, Azlynn Greene, Emma Groh, Ryleigh Hall-Brown, Carly Hayes, Haley Hinkle, Janey King, Jasey King, Lydie Leahy, Kiley Leonard, Torri Lewis, Karlee Martin, Providence Maxwell-Deboard, Neveah McClanahan, Kaylee McCollister, Macie Mellotte, Ally Montague, Hailey Myers, Paige Oberweiser, Emily Opp, Isabelle Penewitt, Kaya Peters, Isabella Robinette, Emma Showen, Hayden Shumaker, Lillian Stroud, Izzy Tewksbury, Lilia Theetge, Ella Thompson, Chaylen Trampler, Khloe Traud, Lily Traver, Nadia Washum, Crosley Webb, Parker Webb, Hayleigh Woodyard, Maddie Yeary.