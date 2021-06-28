9-under wins Community outing at Elks

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Jeff Watkins had two eagles en route to a first-place finish Thursday in the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled No. 6 and No. 8 and birdied Nos. 2, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

The rest of the field:

2: 28-Gary DeFayette, Gary Bishop, Ed Loomis, Gunnar Martin.

3: 31-Jack Carson, Mark Hess, Karl Wright, Rusty Smethwick.

4: 31-Mike Gross, John Philp, Rocky Long, Jeff Fryman.

5: 31-Gary Newbry, D Bullock, Don Sicurella, Gerry Schultz.

6: 31-Doggie Anderson, Steve Olinger, French Hatfield, Bob Vanzant.