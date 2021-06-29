7-under 28 wins senior outing at Elks

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Jeff Watkins had a 7-under par 28 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

2: 29-Rocky Long, John Philp, French Hatfield, Robert Vanzant.

3: 30-Jack Carson, Bob Kemp, Don Sicurella, Jim Luck.

4: 32-Cliff Doyle, Dave Doyle, Rusty Smethwick, Carl Wright.

5: 33-Gary Bishop, Bruce Barrett, Mike Gross, Gerry Schultz.

6: 33-D Bullock, Doggie Anderson, Jim Doak.

7: 35-Gary Newbry, Steve Olinger, Dave Miller.