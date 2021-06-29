Massie girls basketball camp July 6-8

The Clinton-Massie girls basketball camp will be held July 6-8 at the Lebanon Road gym.

The camp runs 6 to 8 p.m. each day and girls in grades 1-8 are eligible to participate.

Cost is $35 per camper. Campers will receive a T-shirt and instruction from the CMHS girls basketball team members and coaching staff. There will be games and prizes during the camp.

Signups are the first day of camp in the high school gym.

For more information contact coach Hilma Crawford at 937-728-3129 or coach Mary Moyer at 937-725-8695.